Rawalpindi, Islamabad & other cities receive heavy rainfall

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities have been receiving heavy rain since last night.

According to met office, Rawalpindi has received 202 mm rain, Islamabad 152, Sialkot 111, Balakot 76, Kotli 64, Jhelum 68, and Murree 20 mm rain so far.

In Rawalpindi, the rain inundated low lying areas and raised water level in Nullah Lai prompting the local administration to declare emergency in areas prone to flood in the city.

Met office has forecast rain-thundershower accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Hazara, Kohat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Mirpurkhas, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.