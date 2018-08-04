Rajeev Khandelwal explains how he struggled to fight against cancer

Web Desk: In recent times where actors like Irfan Khan and Sonali Bendre have been diagnosed with severe diseases a popular television and film actor Rajeev Khandelwal, believes the thought of a seeing a loved one battled with cancer is an experience perhaps scarier than the disease itself.

The actor recently lost his mother. Rajeev’s mother Vijay Laxmi Khandelwal passed away in May after her one and a half year long battle with cancer.

He said, “Cancer is not very scary, but the thought of someone close to you going through cancer is scarier.” Khandelwal said that the fight against the disease needs persistence, patience and strength from the person suffering it.

The 42-year-old actor added, ‘It doesn’t matter how more support one gets from the world… Unless the patient is not motivated and strong enough to fight the disease. You can beat any disease as long as you are positive from inside and have the will to live.”

Rajeev too has a message for them. Praying for Irfan and Sonali’s speedy recovery, Rajeev said: “As I have done a show Reporter with Goldie Behl (producer and Sonali’s husband), so I know a little about Sonali on a personal level. She is a strong person and so is Irrfan.

“They should forget about drawing support from people. The world is with you and will support you for sure. What’s important is to maintain a positive outlook. As long as you are not giving up, the disease will not take you away.”