Railways to run five special trains for Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways Monday announced to run five special trains for the convenience of the passengers on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to the schedule issued by the Pakistan Railways, the first special Eid train will leave Karachi City for Peshawar at 10 am and the second one Quetta for Rawalpindi at 7 am on August 19.

The third special train will depart from Karachi Cantonment for Lahore at 11 am on August 20 while the fourth one will leave Rawalpindi for Multan at 7 am on August 21.

The fifth special train will leave Multan Cantonment for Rawalpindi at 7 am on August 25.

Meanwhile, senior citizens can travel free of charge on the first and second day of Eid. The free travel will be available in all classes of trains on August 22 and August 23. The senior citizens aged more than 65 years will have to show their original computerized identity cards for reservation and acquiring of ticket.

The Railways will give a special discount of 25 percent to the passengers on the first and second day of Eid. The discount in fares will be available in all classes of trains. -APP