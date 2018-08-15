Punjab governor Rajwana resigns

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Mohammad Rafique Rajwana resigned on Wednesday after serving at the post for more than three years.

The reasons behind Tiwana’s resignation remain unclear as he announced he would resume his legal career while speaking to the media at the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) entrusted me with this post and I tried to repay their confidence with the best of my abilities.”

The development comes as the newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly took the oath, commencing a new five-year tenure for the provincial legislature.—INP