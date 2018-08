Punjab: After Central and Sindh Film Censor Boards, the Punjab Film Censor Board has also issued censor certificate for director Nabeel Qureshi’s new film, “Load-Wedding”.

The film will be released on Eid-ul-Azha.

The film starring Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Qaisar Piya, Samina Ahmad, Noor ul Hassan, Anjum Habib and Ghazala Butt and has been produced by Fiza Ali Mirza.

Along Pakistan, this film will also be released abroad including UK, USA and Australia.