Punjab: The joint candidate of PTI-PML(Q) coalition, Usman Ahmad Buzdaar has been elected new Chief Minister of Punjab province.

The session of the Punjab Assembly was held today, on Sunday to elect Leader of the House.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf selected Sardar Usman Buzdar as PTI’s Punjab CM nominee whereas Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was the PML-N candidate for the slot.

