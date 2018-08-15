PTI’s Mushtaq Ghani takes oath as Speaker KP Assembly

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani of PTI took oath as Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar.

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota who acted as a presiding officer of the session administered the oath.

Earlier, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was elected as Speaker of the Provincial Assembly.

He secured eighty-one votes. His rival Laiq Muhammad Khan of Awami National Party got twenty-seven votes.

A secret ballot is also being held for National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – the majority party in the House – has nominated Asad Qaiser for the slot of NA speaker, while the joint opposition has fielded Syed Khursheed Shah for the post.