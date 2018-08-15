PTI’s Mushtaq Ghani takes oath as Speaker KP Assembly

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani of PTI took oath as Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar.
Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota who acted as a presiding officer of the session administered the oath.
Earlier, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was elected as Speaker of the Provincial Assembly.
He secured eighty-one votes. His rival Laiq Muhammad Khan of Awami National Party got twenty-seven votes.
A secret ballot is also being held for National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – the majority party in the House – has nominated Asad Qaiser for the slot of NA speaker, while the joint opposition has fielded Syed Khursheed Shah for the post.
Similarly, for deputy speaker, PTI has named Qasim Suri while the joint opposition has nominated Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Asad Mahmood.