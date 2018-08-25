PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar to take oath as Punjab Governor on Aug 28

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Sarwar will take oath as Punjab Governor on August 28.

The PTI leader will resign from the Senate on August 27, a day before taking oath as governor.

The PTI leader will not shift to the Governor House and will continue to live at his home in the Defence area of the city.

On August 11, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had named Chaudhry Sarwar for the seat of Punjab Governor. The announcement was made by PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is a senator and former British Member of Parliament who served as Governor of Punjab, from 2 August 2013 until his resignation on 29 January 2015. Sarwar is currently PTI’s Punjab Organiser. He previously served as a member of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

A successful businessman, philanthropist and politician. Mohammad was born in Faisalabad, and moved to Scotland in the mid 70’s to join his wife Perveen with whom he now has four children. After arriving in Scotland he became successful in the Scottish Wholesale sector, and then went into politics becoming Britain’s first Muslim MP and Scotland’s first ethnic minority MP.

He renounced his UK citizenship in August 2013 following confirmation for a largely ceremonial position of governorship representing the conservative Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Chaudhry Sarwar resigned from the position on 29 January 2015 days after criticising the government’s foreign policy. He announced his defection to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on 10 February 2015.

On 3 March 2018, he was elected as a Senator from Punjab. —NNI