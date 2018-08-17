PTI workers erupt in jubilation on election of their leader as PM

ISLAMABAD: There are reports of country-wide jubilations on election of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan’s correspondents from across the country report that workers and supporters of PTI are distributing sweets and exchanging felicitations.

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf celebrated the victory of party chief with distribution of sweets at Insaaf House in Karachi.

People came out on roads and streets in different cities and areas and raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan and PTI.