PTI will work jointly for resolving Sindh issues: Imran Ismail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominated candidate for Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail has said that his party will work jointly with other political parties to resolve the problems being confronted by people of the province specially those of provincial capital Karachi.

He said PTI is determined to eradicate menace of corruption and will establish a working relationship with the PPP government in Sindh to resolve public issues.

While talking to a private news channel, he said, “The PTI government will launch mega projects in Sindh as promised by the party chief Imran Khan.”

He said PTI Chairman has the political will to resolve issues by strengthening national institutions besides empowering local government system.

Imran Ismail said Pakistan Peoples Party has gained majority in the province and PTI respects its mandate.