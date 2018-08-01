PTI vows to resolve problems of Karachi on priority basis: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry says his party’s government will address problems of Karachi people on priority basis.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, he said that people of Karachi have given their mandate to the PTI, which would resolve the problems of the metropolitan.

Regarding formation of governments at the Centre and Punjab, he claimed that the PTI had the support of some 169 members of the National Assembly and 182 members of the Punjab Assembly.

To a question, he said the reservations expressed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement about votes recounting would be addressed. He said some 26 constituencies have been been opened for recounting in Punjab.

To another question about selection of Punjab chief minister, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would take a decision in this regard.