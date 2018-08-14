PTI to take decision for CM Pb with consultation: Yasmin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), leader Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that the PTI chief would take the decision for chief minister Punjab after consultation with party members.

All the decisions would be taken in the best interest of the people of this country, she said while talking to a private news channel.

“Whatever the assignment given by party chief would be acceptable and implemented without hesitation, “ she said. “We will perform duties as team work, “ she added.

“We have given the names for chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, speaker and deputy speakers of the assemblies, “ she said.

In a couple of days, the decision for CM Punjab would be taken in consultation with the party members, she said.

All important measures would be taken for the welfare, development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan, she said. -APP