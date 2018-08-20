PTI to pursue bi-partisan approach to foreign policy issues: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has declared that the PTI Government would pursue a bi-partisan approach to foreign policy issues and take the opposition on board in addressing these challenges.

He said this during his first media interaction in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister said it would be his endeavor to build national consensus on foreign policy. He pointed out that some forces have been pushing Pakistan towards isolation in the absence of a regular foreign minister.

He said the foreign policy would be reviewed and where necessary its direction would be corrected.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited former Foreign Ministers Hina Rabbani Khar and Khawaja Muhammad Asif and a nominee of MMA for consultations on foreign policy issues especially the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Minister said the Government wants to promote socio-economic causes of the country and improve quality of life of the people through economic diplomacy and international engagement.