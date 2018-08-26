PTI to contest presidential election vigorously: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to contest the Presidential poll scheduled to be held on 4th of next month with full vigour.

It was decided at a meeting of the senior party leadership in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The senior PTI leadership mulled over devising a comprehensive strategy to achieve success in the election.

Later, talking to news persons in Bani Gala, Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said PTI is apparently facing no hurdle to get elected its candidate as President of Pakistan.

The Minister said PTI enjoys support of all of its allied parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam, Balochistan Awami Party and Grand Democratic Alliance.

He said the name of Dr. Arif Alvi is final from PTI for election to the slot of President.