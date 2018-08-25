PTI slaps Rs0.5m fine on MPA Imran Shah for beating a citizen

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on its MPA Imran Shah who had slapped a citizen in Karachi on August 14.

“Imran Shah will treat 20 patients for free,” PTI’s Karachi president Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on Saturday. “Imran Shah will also donate Rs500,000 to the Edhi Foundation.”

Naqvi said that the fine was imposed by the party’s inquiry committee after Shah admitted his mistake.

Naqvi further stated that the party has a stern no-tolerance policy for violent behavior by its members adding that: “The inquiry was conducted by Rana Zaki. MPA Imran Shah admitted his fault before the party. The disciplinary committee took the decision after taking into account all facts.”

On August 14, a video went viral on social and mainstream media showing Shah violently slapping a citizen near Karachi’s Stadium Road. The video also shows the MPA’s guards abusing the motorist. —NNI