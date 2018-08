Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson has refuted news regarding nominating Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as Governor of Balochistan, reported Aaj News.

PTI spokesperson said, “It was just a proposal and not a final decision to give office of Balochistan’s governor to Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai.”

“Due to some evidence presented regarding Ameer Muhammad Khan, not any further progress was done on the proposal,” further added in the statement.