PTI nominates Usman Buzdar for Punjab CM slot

ISLAMABAD: Newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has nominated Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar as the new contender for the coveted slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

Buzdar held a significant meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen in Bani Gala.

He garnered 26,897 votes from PP-286 Taunsa Sharif and defeated independent candidate Khawaja Muhammad Nizamul Mehmood.

Buzdar remained a member of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) from 2002-2008 and later switched to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In 2013, he contested the election from PML-N ticket but lost to Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) candidate.

In Musharraf era, he remained district Nazim of Taunsa. His father Fatah Muhammad Buzdar is a chief of Buzdar tribe and was elected thrice as Member of National Assembly (MNA).—INP