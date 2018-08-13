PTI nominates Qasim Suri as Deputy Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Qasim Suri from Balochistan as its candidate for the slot of Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

Talking to media in Islamabad this afternoon, PTI nominated candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly Assad Qaisar said the nomination was made by PTI Chief Imran Khan.

He said Qasim Souri is an old crony of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said a balance approach has been adopted for selecting people from various parts of the country.

He said Imran Khan, the Prime Minister-in-waiting hail from Punjab, the slot of Speaker of the National Assembly goes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and deputy speaker has been chosen from Balochistan.

He said an enabling environment to strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Suri thanked Imran Khan for reposing trust in him. He said problems of Balochistan will be addressed on priority basis.