PTI nominates Dr Ameer Jogezai as governor Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday nominated Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as the governor of Balochistan.

A notification issued by the party said that Dr Jogezai was nominated by the party chief Imran Khan during a consultative meeting held at his residence in Bani Gala.

Jogezai is the son of Sardar Baz Muhammad Khan Jogezai and is a pediatrician by profession. He has over three decades of experience in the field of pediatrics medicine. He also also served as the registrar at the Bolan Medical College in Quetta. He completed his MBBS from BMC in 1982.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also officially nominated party leader Imran Ismail as Sindh governor.

Ismail will take oath of office on August 27 and a notification in this regard was issued on Friday. The oath will be administered by Chief Justice Sindh High Court at the Governor House building in Karachi.

Former governor Muhammad Zubair stepped down from his position and sent his resignation to the president on July 28. His resignation was approved by President Mamnoon Hussain on August 3.

PTI has also decided to nominate Chaudhry Sarwar as the governor of Punjab who will take oath on August 28. Shah Farman has been tipped as the next governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. —NNI