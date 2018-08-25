Home / National / Balochistan / PTI nominates Dr Ameer Jogezai as governor Balochistan

PTI nominates Dr Ameer Jogezai as governor Balochistan

Jogezai is the son of Sardar Baz Muhammad Khan Jogezai and is a pediatrician by profession. He has over three decades of experience in the field of pediatrics medicine. He also also served as the registrar at the Bolan Medical College in Quetta. He completed his MBBS from BMC in 1982.