PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq has lauded the decision of opposition, in All Parties Conference, to come in the Parliament saying it is right forum to address issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said parliament is the supreme national institution and urged the opposition to hold dialogue if they have reservations about elections.

Naeem-ul-Haq said PTI is ready to cooperate with all the political parties and would resolve their complaints on priority basis.