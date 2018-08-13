PTI lauds opposition’s conduct at NA session

ISLAMABAD: PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry says the opposition behaved responsibly during the inaugural session of the National Assembly today.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad today, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will take oath of the office of Prime Minister on 18th of this month.

Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan will himself answer questions of the opposition members in the National Assembly.

To a question, the PTI spokesperson said people will soon see a positive change in the country.

He said people have attached high expectations with the upcoming PTI government, and the government will come up to their expectations.