PTI invites all parliamentary leaders to PM’s oath taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is inviting parliamentary leaders of other political parties in the Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony.

In this connection, a PTI delgation comprising Asad Qaisar, Pervaiz Khattak, Umar Ayub and Fawad Chaudhry held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad today.

They invited the PML-N parliamentary leader to the oath taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

Later talking to media along with the outgoing NA Speaker , Party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said PTI gives importance to establishing working relations with parliamentary parties.

He welcomed Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif decision of coming to the Parliament.

Fawad Chaudry said PTI will address reservations of opposition parties as indicated by Imran Khan in his victory speech. He said unity is the need of the hour to overcome challenges facing the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said the delegation will also hold meeting with PPP leader Khurshid Shah this evening and invite him to the oath taking ceremony.