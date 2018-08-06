PTI has achieved required majority in NA for federal govt: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said elected representatives of his party have unanimously nominated Imran Khan as PTI candidate for the office of Prime Minister.

Briefing media after PTI’s parliamentary party meeting in Islamabad this afternoon, he said PTI has achieved required majority in the National Assembly to form government at the centre.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Imran Khan also took the party into confidence over the challenges faced by the country. He said the PTI government will focus on the challenges on economic and foreign relations fronts. Qureshi said introducing austerity measures to reduce expenditure, enhancing tax collection, and economic reforms are the top priorities of Imran Khan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Imran Khan believes that that forces of status-quo having conflicting ideologies cannot pose any threat to PTI. He said opposition is forming an unnatural alliance, which cannot sustain for a long time.

He said PTI will take decisions in the best interest of Pakistan respecting people’s wishes and priorities.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Imran Khan is determined to enhance parliament’s sanctity. He said Imran Khan, after becoming prime minister, will himself respond to “Prime Minister’s Question Hour” in the parliament.

Responding to a question, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said his party will have support of a total one hundred and seventy four lawmakers in the National Assembly.