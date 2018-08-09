PTI garners support of 180 members in NA: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry says his party has support of 180 lawmakers-elect in the National Assembly and Imran Khan will easily be elected as Prime Minister.

Talking to newsmen at Bani Gala Thursday afternoon, he said PTI is in a comfortable position in Punjab as well with the support of 186 members to form the government.

Fawad Chaduhry said Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on 16th or 17th of this month.

He said consultations are underway to decide about the residence of Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

The PTI Spokesperson said Imran Khan has been receiving messages of felicitations from different heads of government and several ambassadors in Pakistan have called on him. This shows that world leaders are desirous of working with Imran Khan.

He said PTI government will redo foreign policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister-designate Mahmood Khan said Imran Khan assured him full support during his meeting with him today (Thursday).

He said PTI is united, and they will work as a team.

Mahmood Khan said policies will be framed keeping in view welfare of people.