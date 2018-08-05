PTI decides to demonstrate its parliamentary strength to form govt at centre

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to demonstrate its parliamentary strength to form government at the centre.

For this purpose, a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary party will be held in Islamabad on Monday.

According to PTI Spokesperson, after joining by independently elected parliamentarians, strength of PTI has reached 125 members in the National Assembly.

This tally will reach 177 after including seats of allies, women, and minorities.

The Parliamentary party is likely to nominate Imran Khan as PTI candidate for the slot of Prime Minister.