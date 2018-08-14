PTI could not win more than 30 seats on its own: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah Monday said that the PTI could not win more than 30 seats on its own.

“The party’s mandate was fabricated for it,” the PML-N leader told a private television channel. “The decisions of the PTI are made elsewhere.” According to him, more than 80 seats were “given” to the party by “khalai makhlooq [aliens]”.

He said the opposition aims to overthrow the PTI-led government to save democracy.

The PML-N leader said that his party was against victimising any party. “The PPP is not bound to follow our policy,” he said. According to him, the opposition parties have a one-point agenda and all agree that the elections were not fair or free.

He criticised PTI leaders for not having a role in the party’s decision-making process. “You ask them about any decision and they say we don’t know anything, Imran Khan sahib will decide,” he said. “There is no consultation process.” He also said that the PTI was not political in nature. —NNI