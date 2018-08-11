PTI considers seeking experts assistance in various sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday decided that assistance of experts would also be sought in various sectors for the betterment of the country.

While deciding to get assistance from experts in various sectors for the betterment of the country, the PTI is considering appointing Dr Attaur Rehman and Abdur Razzaq Dawood as advisers.

The party is also considering giving important responsibilities to key personalities who had already served on key positions.

Imran Khan-led PTI is likely to appoint former Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Attaur Rehman and former minister for trade Abdur Razzaq Dawood as advisers.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has also summoned former federal tax ombudsman Shoaib Suddle in Bani Gala for a meeting.

Renowned industrialist Aqeel Kareem has also met the PTI chairman and presented suggestions for the revival of economy. —NNI