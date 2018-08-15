Provincial Assembles to elect Speakers, Deputy Speakers today

The 15th National Assembly will resume its session at 10 in the morning today elect its Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The election will be held through secret ballot.

The majority party in the House, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Asad Qaisar for the slot of the Speaker while Syed Khurshid Shah has been named by the joint opposition for it.

For Deputy Speaker, PTI has fielded Qasim Suri while the joint opposition has nominated Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Asad Mahmood.

Sindh Assembly

Sindh Assembly will also elect the Speaker as well as deputy through secret balloting on Wednesday.

Nomination papers of Agha Siraj Durrani of PPP and Javed Hanif of MQM-Pakistan have been accepted for the post of Speaker.

Rehana Leghari of Pakistan Peoples Party and Rabia Azfar Nizami of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are contesting for Deputy Speakership.

According to Provincial Assembly Secretariat, election for the two posts will be held through secret balloting by 165 elected members of the 168 member house.

KP Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members will elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has nominated Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for Speaker and Mehmood Jan for the slot of Deputy Speaker.

Laiq Muhammad Khan of Awami National Party is contesting for the slot of Speaker, while Jamshaid Khan of PML (N) has been nominated for Deputy Speaker post by the joint opposition.