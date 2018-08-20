Protect yourself from Congo virus before it gets late

Web Desk: Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, (Congo, in short) is a disease which is caused by a tick-borne virus. It is more common in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Congo Virus spreads through animals like sheep, goats because these tick-borne infect these animals. They are fed on an infected animal or from exposure to blood or tissues during or immediately after slaughtering an infected animals. Humans can contract this disease by getting bitten by an infected tick living on the host animal or coming with the blood, tissues or fresh meat of the infected animal.

During Eid-ul-Adha, the risk of Congo Virus has been increased that can danger your life. Symptoms of Congo Virus are high fever, muscle pain, dizziness, abdominal pain, vomiting, mood swings, confusion and aggressiveness.

People, such as butchers, animal farmer, shepherd, even buyer, who spend their time in cattle-market or with animals are at higher risk of Congo virus.

Here are some ways that can protect you from Congo virus:

Appropriate clothing

Wear full sleeves, gloves and trousers, wear light colored clothes so that you can easily detect tick on clothes. Use bug repellents on the skin and clothes.

Avoid places like cattle market

Try to avoid unnecessary trips to area where ticks are abundant like cattle market. Take shower and also change your clothes as soon as you return home.

Contact with animals

Wear gloves and full protective clothes while touching animals or their tissues. Remember that, you can catch the disease during slaughtering, butchering, culling procedures.

During slaughtering, cover your mouth and nose and also do not rub your eyes or nose with blood stained hands. Frequently wash your hands after it.

Contact with Congo Virus-infected people

It can be transferred through human to human. Hence, avoid close physical contact with Congo Virus-infected people. Wear gloves while taking care of them and also wash hands after visiting them.

Meat of infected animal

Congo virus does not survive high temperatures, and well-cooked meat does not pose any risk of transmission of the virus.

Note: If you experience any of its symptoms, seek medical service immediately. Save your family and friend this Eid by sharing the above information.