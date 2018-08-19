“Process of change begins in country,” says Arif Alvi

Karachi: The PTI nominated candidate for President Arif Alvi says the process of change in the country has started after election of Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

Talking to media in Karachi on Sunday, he said, “Now is the time to fulfill all the promises PTI had made with people and the Prime Minister will lay out the road map to it his first address to the nation this evening.”

Arif Alvi said we would work to make Pakistan a country where every person gets best health, education and other basic facilities.

“It will be his effort as the President to forge unity among all the provinces and make sure that no province is neglected,” he added.