Pro-Muslim movie ‘Mulk’ banned in Pakistan

Web Desk: Pakistan censor board has banned Mulk, but the director of the movie, Anubhav Sinha requested the people of Pakistani to watch it even if it means downloading it illegally, reported Deccanchronicle.

The movie revolves around a courtroom drama, deals with Islamaphobia through the story of the family. The movie is scheduled to release today (Friday).

Director said in a letter while addressing to the citizen of Pakistan, “I have recently made a film called ‘Mulk’. Unfortunately, you will not be able to see it legally as the censor board in your country has banned it from you watching it.”

The director said he was trolled viciously for making the film as some in India thought the film was pro-Muslims while others in Pakistan thought it stereotyped Muslims.

“Here is my question to you. Why is it so that they do not want you to see the film that talks about co-existence. I know, sooner or later, you will have access to the film. Please do watch it and give me your opinion, why did the Pakistan censor board ban the film?,” he added.

“I really wanted you all to see this film legally but do watch it illegally if you must, though our digital team at home is working hard to stop all piracy.”

The producer of the movie, Deepak Mukut urged Pakistan’s censor board to reconsider their decision. He said, “The will realize how essential it is to the well-being of the human race across the world.”