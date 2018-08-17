Priyanka Chopra receives Nick Jonas and his parents in India for engagement bash

Web Desk: Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting an engagement bash in Mumbai on Saturday. The couple got engaged last month. Nick Jonas arrived in India ahead of the engagement bash with his parents.

Recently, Nick was clicked at the Mumbai airport with his parents Kevin and Denise Jonas. Priyanka Chopra received Nick Jonas and his family at the airport. His brothers Kevin and Joe are also expected to fly in to Mumbai to attend his engagement party on August 18.

Nick Jonas proposed Priyanka Chopra after dating for over three months on her birthday in London last month. The coupe will be announcing their engagement after the party on Saturday.