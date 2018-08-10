President summons NA session on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President has summoned the session of National Assembly on Monday at ten in the morning. The first sitting of the session will see the newly elected MNAs taking oath of their office. Outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will administer oath to the newly elected members.

This will be followed by the elections of speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the house.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated its Chairman Imran Khan for the slot of leader of the house while PML (N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been fielded as joint candidate by the opposition. The opposition has also nominated Khurshid Shah for the slot of speaker.

PTI is yet to name its candidates for the slots of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

Meanwhile, special counters have been set up at National Assembly secretariat to facilitate and guide the newly elected members of the assembly.

These counters will help the elected lawmakers to get membership cards of the assembly and other information.

The counters will remain open from 10 a.m. to five p.m.