Pakistan Peoples Party candidate, Agha Siraj Durrani has been elected as Speaker of Sindh Assembly for second consecutive period defeating the opposition candidate, Javed Hanif.

Presiding Officer of the election, Mir Nadir Magsi took oath from the newly elected Speaker.

Agha Siraj Durrani secured ninety-six votes while his opponent Javed Hanif got fifty-nine votes. Votes of three members were rejected.

Earlier, three more members of the provincial assembly took oath of their offices.