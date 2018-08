Sindh Assembly has reelected Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Murad Ali Shah as Leader of the House on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

PPP which has emerged as majority party in the Sindh Assembly nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah as Chief Minister. while joint opposition nominated Shahryar Mahar as their candidate for the slot.

However joint opposition’s nominee Mahar failed to claim the slot, Shah secured 97 votes as opposed to Mahar’s 61 votes.