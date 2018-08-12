PPP to support PTI govt’s national interest legislation: Khurshid

ISLAMABAD: Veteran PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah says his party will support all public and national interest legislation of the new government.

Briefing media after meeting with PTI delegation on Sunday, he said talks were held between the two parties regarding law making in the parliament.

He said everyone should come to parliament and play its due role.

Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Qaiser, Umer Ayub and Riaz Fatiana from PTI and Syed Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman of PPP represented their respective parties in the meeting.—NNI