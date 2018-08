LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Saturday nominated its senior and former leader of opposition in national assembly Syed Khursheed Shah for the slot of National Assembly Speaker.

Shah would be the joint candidate of the grand opposition for the top slot.

PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved Shah’s name.

Earlier, an All Parties Conference (APC) had decided that members of all political parties will take oath.— NNI