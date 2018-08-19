PPP nominates Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has nominated Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate, sources said Sunday.

The party chairperson and co-chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, nominated Ahsan from the president’s slot.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi for the same slot.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the presidential election will be held on September 4. Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm.

According to the schedule issued by the electoral body, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the four provinces by 12pm on August 27.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.—INP