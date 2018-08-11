PPP announces Murad Ali Shah as Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari are holding important party meeting to discuss possible Sindh Government set up with other party leaders.

The important meeting will specially discuss the name of Chief Minister of the province.

There is tough competition has begun within the PPP ranks to get the top slot. Currently there are two contenders, two Syeds former CM Murad Ali Shah and for provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah are running their horses to get the hot seat.

Earlier, sources said cold war is started within the PPP top leadership to finalize the name of the chief executive of the province.

A very influential figure within the party wanted to see former transport, local bodies and information minister Nasir Shah as CM Sindh, while party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already announced former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name in his last press conference in Karachi couple of weeks ago.

Former CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah belongs to influential Syed family of Sehwan Sharif. His father Abdullah Shah was also a Chief Minister in the second tenure of Benazir Bhutto Government between 1994 to 1996.

He is being considered very close to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He remained side by side with him during the electoral campaign in Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah succeeded from PS-80. According to an unofficial and preliminary result of PS-80 Sehwan, PPPs leader Murad Ali Shah won by securing 50466 votes. was contesting against Jalal Mehmood Shah of Sindh United Party, who got 21913 votes in Shah’s competition.

On the other hand, Syed Nasir Shah belongs to Sukkar. He started his political career as Nazim Sukkar during Musharraf days and then joined PPP and elected as MPA in 2013 and 2018.

Earlier, the Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani summoned the first session of Sindh Assembly on 13th of August at 10 am.

During the session, the newly elected members of Assembly will take the oath of their offices.

The House will also elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker during the session.Earlier, President has summoned the session of National Assembly on Monday at ten in the morning. The first sitting of the session will see the newly elected MNAs taking the oath of their office. Outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will administer the oath to the newly elected members.

This will be followed by the elections of the speaker, deputy speaker and leader of the house.—INP