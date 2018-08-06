POL products witnessed 13.53% increase in fiscal year 2017-18

The production of petroleum products witnessed 13.53 percent increase during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the production of High Speed Diesel surged by 14.72 percent, Diesel oil by 28.59 percent while the output of Furnace oil witnessed growth of 9.33 percent.

Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 11.02 percent, Solvent Naptha by 6.54 percent while the production of LPG increased by 46.94 percent.