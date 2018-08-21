PML-N meeting discussed upcoming Presidential election

LAHORE: A high level meeting of Pakistan Muslim League(N) was held in Lahore today under party President and the Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, overall political situation in the country, upcoming Presidential election and other political issues were discussed in detail.

Later, briefing newsmen about the meeting, MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Presidential election was the top issue discussed during today’s meeting.

He said that efforts are afoot to bring a joint candidate of Opposition Alliance for the Presidential election. He said that if Opposition remains united then the Government’s Presidential candidate can be defeated.

To a question, former Punjab Law Minister said that a meeting of Opposition Alliance will be held in Islamabad or Murree after Eid ul Azha, in which the unanimous candidate of the Opposition will be decided upon.

Several party leaders including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique and others attended the meeting.