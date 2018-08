Prime Minister Imran Khan visited General Headquarters, Rawalpindi where he was briefed on defense, internal security and professional matters of Pakistan Army.

On his arrival at the GHQ, the Prime Minister was received by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also accompanied the Prime Minister.