PM stresses need for dialogue b/w Pak and India to move forward

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve all issues including Kashmir to move forward.

In a tweet message today, he said the best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading.

The Prime Minister also thanked Indian veteran cricketer Novjot Sindh Sidhu for coming to Pakistan and said Sidhu was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan.

He said that those in India who targeted him are doing disservice to peace in the subcontinent.

The Prime Minister said that without peace our people cannot progress.