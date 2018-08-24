PM straighten out guidelines on foreign policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the country’s foreign policy and relations with other countries at a meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad today.

It was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior ranking officials of the foreign office.

The foreign secretary briefed the prime minister on the country’s relations with China, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, the US and India. The Prime Minister was also updated about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister provided guidelines to the foreign office on the foreign policy.