PM says challenges to be overcome with cooperation of nation, armed forces

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with federal ministers of defence, foreign affairs, finance, information, state minister of interior and secretary defence visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi Thursday.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was presented Guard of Honor by a smartly turned out guard.

The Prime Minister laid floral wreath at the Shuhada monument to pay tribute to the martyrs. The Prime Minister was introduced to all Principal Staff Officers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministers were given detailed briefings on security environment, threat spectrum and response.

Updates on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad, Karachi situation and Khushal Balochistan program were also given.

The Prime Minister greatly appreciated professionalism, operational preparedness and contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with support of nation and through a cohesive national approach, we shall successfully overcome these.

The Prime Minister assured that government shall provide all resources required to maintain capacity and capability of the army.

He said that Pakistan is destined to rise and we shall rise staying positively relevant in the comity of nations.

The Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Prime Minister for his visit and posing confidence in the army.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured that Pakistan Army will continue to deliver on nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.

Info Minister terms PM’s visit to GHQ wonderful

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the GHQ wonderful.

In a tweet, the Information Minister said the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet were proud to meet command of the world’s best army.

He said a detailed briefing in GHQ was of great value.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said with close coordination and cooperation amongst all institutions, we shall overcome all challenges confronting Pakistan.—NNI