PM nominates Asad Ali Khan, Ahsan Mani for PCB member Governing Board

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Ahsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan for Pattern Chief Board (PCB) member governing board, Aaj News reported.

PCB has been notified about both of the nominees.

After the resignation of PCB as Najam Sethi, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Ehsan Mani for the governing board.

Arif Ejaz also left his seat from the governing board, on which the prime minister nominated Asad Ali Khan.

According to PCB, Board elections commissioner will announce election schedule on Monday for the selection of new chairman.