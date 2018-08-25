PM Imran nominates Asad Ali, Ehsan Mani as members of PCB BoG

KARACHI: Prime Minister and Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board Imran Khan Saturday nominated Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB Board of Governors (BoG) in a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

After the resignation of former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, PM Imran had nominated Mani — who is a former International Cricket Council (ICC) President — as his pick for the new PCB chairman.

According to the PCB constitution, the patron must nominate two names for representation on the BoG in case the chairman resigns.

Khan’s second choice in this regard is Asad Ali Khan — who is currently a board member on Punjab and Pakistan Veteran Cricket Association.

The Election Commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has already taken charge as interim chairman of the board after Sethi’s resignation.—INP