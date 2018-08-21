PM Imran appoints Naeemul Haq as aide on political affairs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Naeemul Haq has been appointed as special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs, a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat read.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, announcement of appointing Iftikhar Durrani as special assistant to the prime minister for media affairs, was made.

Soon after the notification of appointment issued, Haq took to Twitter to offer his gratitude to PM Khan for giving him the post of special assistant.

“This challenging assignment can only be fulfilled through the hard work and dedication which you inspire in millions,” he said in his tweet.—NNI