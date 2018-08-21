PM directs to make arrangements for treatment of Table Tennis player Mehak

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken first notice after news of Table Tennis player Mehak Anwar broadcasted on AajNews.

Imran Khan directed to make arrangements for the treatment of Table Tennis player Mehak Anwar, who is suffering from cancer.

In a tweet today, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan has taken his first notice as Prime Minister and directed to make arrangements for the treatment of Mehak Anwar.

Earlier, Mehak Anwar’s father who is a peon in a government school, had appealed to Prime Minister for his daughter’s treatment.