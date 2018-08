Islamabad: Newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan has decided to terminate the ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), reported Aaj News.

According to source, City District Authority (CDA) matters will be managed by Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan Babar Awan, beside these, he will also be responsible to manage the matters of Islamabad’s schools and hospitals.

Babar Awan said, “Islamabad will be made prosper and ideal city.”